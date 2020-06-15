All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
5 Forest Hills Court
5 Forest Hills Court

5 Forest Hills Court · (949) 370-1678
Location

5 Forest Hills Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Resort Lifestyle, this Turnkey single level Ocean View condo located in the highly desirable gated community of Tennis Villas is a light & bright end unit, leased totally furnished. The two bedroom property enjoys a spacious patio with Ocean, Catalina and greenbelt views accessed through French Doors from both the living room and master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The Guest room is equipped with desk area, trundle bed and adjoining full bathroom. The kitchen opens to the dining room & living room with cozy fireplace. Other features of this stunning condo are a garage with direct access into the unit, private laundry area, Sautillo tile flooring, Air Conditioning, recently refinished cabinetry, plantation shutters throughout and an abundance of guest parking. Included in this furnished lease are the Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, patio BBQ, & Gas, Electric & Water up to $100. per month. Available separately is the popular nearby Tennis Club that can be purchased on a monthly basis. Located close to the Association Pool & Spa, the Monarch Links Golf Course, Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton, Salt Creek Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Towne Center with a variety of Restaurants and Shops, World Class surfing beaches and Championship Golf Courses. Minimum of 3 months rent. Call for availability. Taking applications for August 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Forest Hills Court have any available units?
5 Forest Hills Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Forest Hills Court have?
Some of 5 Forest Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Forest Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Forest Hills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Forest Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Forest Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 5 Forest Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Forest Hills Court does offer parking.
Does 5 Forest Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Forest Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Forest Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Forest Hills Court has a pool.
Does 5 Forest Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Forest Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Forest Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Forest Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
