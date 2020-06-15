5 Forest Hills Court

Amenities

Resort Lifestyle, this Turnkey single level Ocean View condo located in the highly desirable gated community of Tennis Villas is a light & bright end unit, leased totally furnished. The two bedroom property enjoys a spacious patio with Ocean, Catalina and greenbelt views accessed through French Doors from both the living room and master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The Guest room is equipped with desk area, trundle bed and adjoining full bathroom. The kitchen opens to the dining room & living room with cozy fireplace. Other features of this stunning condo are a garage with direct access into the unit, private laundry area, Sautillo tile flooring, Air Conditioning, recently refinished cabinetry, plantation shutters throughout and an abundance of guest parking. Included in this furnished lease are the Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, patio BBQ, & Gas, Electric & Water up to $100. per month. Available separately is the popular nearby Tennis Club that can be purchased on a monthly basis. Located close to the Association Pool & Spa, the Monarch Links Golf Course, Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton, Salt Creek Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Towne Center with a variety of Restaurants and Shops, World Class surfing beaches and Championship Golf Courses. Minimum of 3 months rent. Call for availability. Taking applications for August 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2019.