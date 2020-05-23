34110 Selva Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access

VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand. Light and bright with hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless dishwasher and appliances, formal dining area, and two decks for relaxing and sunbathing. Laundry inside condo. Ceiling fans throughout. Radiant heat. Association pool and spas. Carport parking, guest parking. King in master, two twins, and queen sofa sleeper. Two TV's, VCR AND DVD,ALL BEACH GEAR and WIFI!. WALK TO BEACH, HARBOR, PARKS, RESORTS, AND RESTAURANTS.