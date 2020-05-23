All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34110 Selva Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34110 Selva Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

34110 Selva Road

34110 Selva Road · (949) 874-3363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34110 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand. Light and bright with hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless dishwasher and appliances, formal dining area, and two decks for relaxing and sunbathing. Laundry inside condo. Ceiling fans throughout. Radiant heat. Association pool and spas. Carport parking, guest parking. King in master, two twins, and queen sofa sleeper. Two TV's, VCR AND DVD,ALL BEACH GEAR and WIFI!. WALK TO BEACH, HARBOR, PARKS, RESORTS, AND RESTAURANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34110 Selva Road have any available units?
34110 Selva Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34110 Selva Road have?
Some of 34110 Selva Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34110 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34110 Selva Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34110 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34110 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34110 Selva Road offer parking?
Yes, 34110 Selva Road does offer parking.
Does 34110 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34110 Selva Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34110 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34110 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34110 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34110 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34110 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34110 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34110 Selva Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity