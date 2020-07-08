All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 32842 Leah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
32842 Leah Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:06 AM

32842 Leah Dr

32842 Leah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

32842 Leah Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Dana Point. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, and enclosed yard. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. This is a no smoking property. Date Available: Now. $3,500/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kelly at 949-230-9101 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32842 Leah Dr have any available units?
32842 Leah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32842 Leah Dr have?
Some of 32842 Leah Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32842 Leah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
32842 Leah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32842 Leah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 32842 Leah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 32842 Leah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 32842 Leah Dr offers parking.
Does 32842 Leah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32842 Leah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32842 Leah Dr have a pool?
No, 32842 Leah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 32842 Leah Dr have accessible units?
No, 32842 Leah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 32842 Leah Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32842 Leah Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego