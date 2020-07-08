32842 Leah Dr

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Dana Point. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, and enclosed yard. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. This is a no smoking property. Date Available: Now. $3,500/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kelly at 949-230-9101 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.