26 Vista Sole Street

Amenities
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months. The property is a short distance from the world renowned AAA Five Diamond and Premier Gold Medal Golf Course of the Monarch Beach Resort. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, fully furnished home is well appointed, featuring gorgeous, stylish comfortable decor, limestone and hardwood flooring, custom window coverings, two surround sound systems, security alarm, custom wine-wall that holds over 300 bottles, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a 2-car garage. Brand new carpet was recently installed. Entertain like never before with the resort-like backyard, large jacuzzi and built-in barbecue. Upstairs you will enjoy the large master bedroom with a beautiful fireplace, his-and-her sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. From the community you will find a wonderful pathway that leads you directly to the famous Salt Creek Surfing Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort. It is heaven to be near two Five Star Resorts and a lovely beach.