Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:56 PM

26 Vista Sole Street

26 Vista Sole St · No Longer Available
Location

26 Vista Sole St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months. The property is a short distance from the world renowned AAA Five Diamond and Premier Gold Medal Golf Course of the Monarch Beach Resort. This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, fully furnished home is well appointed, featuring gorgeous, stylish comfortable decor, limestone and hardwood flooring, custom window coverings, two surround sound systems, security alarm, custom wine-wall that holds over 300 bottles, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a 2-car garage. Brand new carpet was recently installed. Entertain like never before with the resort-like backyard, large jacuzzi and built-in barbecue. Upstairs you will enjoy the large master bedroom with a beautiful fireplace, his-and-her sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. From the community you will find a wonderful pathway that leads you directly to the famous Salt Creek Surfing Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort. It is heaven to be near two Five Star Resorts and a lovely beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Vista Sole Street have any available units?
26 Vista Sole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Vista Sole Street have?
Some of 26 Vista Sole Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Vista Sole Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Vista Sole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Vista Sole Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Vista Sole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26 Vista Sole Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Vista Sole Street offers parking.
Does 26 Vista Sole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Vista Sole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Vista Sole Street have a pool?
No, 26 Vista Sole Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Vista Sole Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Vista Sole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Vista Sole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Vista Sole Street has units with dishwashers.
