st francis heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
199 Apartments for rent in St. Francis Heights, Daly City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport · 100% Remodeled & bright ·
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
244 Del Prado Dr
244 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,450
1750 sqft
244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uNQwQWgDpfe - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1270 sqft
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
Results within 1 mile of St. Francis Heights
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
8 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
29 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Oakmount Drive
16 Oakmont Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Entire house for rent ! - Property Id: 301057 Entire house for rent. Excellent location in the center of Daly City Move in ready, remolded 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. 2 cars parking in garage and ample storage area.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
98 Hillsdale Avenue
98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1220 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Westmoor Ave Studio
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Remodeled Studio Kitchen Laundry - Property Id: 291781 Fully Furnished & Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Completely move-in ready · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · Modern & bright · Open
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
122 Westlawn Ave
122 Westlawn Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Olympic #1/Westlake Neighborhood - Beautifully updated split level home located in Daly City's most desirable neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,690
2000 sqft
Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Single Family Home In A+ Location • Very safe, quiet area • 10min to SF & Transit • 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries • 5?Host • Perfect for business
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 87th St
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
Private studio near Westlake center FREE PARKING Available 08/17/20 This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
391 Mandarin Drive
391 Mandarin Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 391 Mandarin Drive in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Northridge Dr
138 Northridge Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
