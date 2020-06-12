/
3 bedroom apartments
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
Costal
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
Southern Hills
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Westlake
144 Westmoor Ave House
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
Available 06/21/20 Gorgeous Furnished, Remodeled 4BR Home w/Fireplace - Property Id: 276288 NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home Completely move-in ready Safe area away from city noise and crowds 8 minutes to the south side of San
Original Daly City
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:
Serramonte
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.
Original Daly City
169 Bepler Street
169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE! Featuring: Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight! Sweeping, breathtaking western view
Original Daly City
275 Willits Street
275 Willits Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1300 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422 LOCATION: 275 Willits St.
St. Francis Heights
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
Original Daly City
562 San Diego Avenue
562 San Diego Avenue, Daly City, CA
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Daly City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
St. Francis Heights
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
Hillside
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.
Westlake
643 Stoneyford Drive
643 Stoneyford Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you
Parkmerced
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,579
1345 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Broadmoor Village
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.
Ingleside
554 Bright Street
554 Bright Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1400 sqft
CHARMING 3bd/1ba Single Family Home with Great Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES: -3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom -Bonus room great for home-office, additional bedroom or playroom -Wood burning fireplace in the family room -Galley kitchen with freestanding
Fairmont
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
Available 06/29/20 Big Group Heaven Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location Very safe, quiet area 10min to SF & Transit 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries 5?Host Perfect for business group or 2-3
Fairmont West
319 Forest Park
319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748 3BR / 2Ba available now LOCATION LOCATION house?w/d hookups?attached garage? Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.
Ingleside Heights
3407 Alemany Blvd.
3407 Alemany Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Alemany Blvd. Home For Rent - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, centrally located on Alemany Blvd. This house has refinished hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers two bedrooms overlooking the backyard.
Avalon
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.
Excelsior
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Oceanview
58 Caine Ave
58 Caine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1732 sqft
EPIC REA/AZARI PM -Spacious 3BR 2BA House w/Backyard & Pking in San Francisco - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent by : www.Epicrea.
Oceanview
201 Sagamore Street
201 Sagamore Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME FOR RENT - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, in central location, close to transportation. This home offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops and quality appliances.
Ingleside
194 Beverly Street
194 Beverly Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1500 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Corner Lot Home - JGPM - It is a MUST SEE! This extremely large home, located on the corner of Beverly & Garfield Street has three (3) bedrooms, two (2) baths.
