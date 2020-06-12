/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
180 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1111 sqft
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Bayshore
6 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1283 sqft
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,617
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Crocker Amazon
1 Unit Available
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1017 sqft
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820 Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home.
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
733 Capitol Avenue
733 Capitol Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1423 sqft
733 Capitol Avenue Available 07/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 2 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 Bonus Rms, Yard, Pkg. in Oceanview - * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA . com * Information / Showings for this property: Applications @ azaripm.
Ingleside Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204
8400 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
948 sqft
Ingleside - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,012 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking, Washer/Dryer - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z47LSFrLk9f This 2 bedroom 2 bath Oceanview Terrace Condo is 1,012 sq ft.
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
South of Market
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Crestmoor
11 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
South of Market
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
907 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Duboce Triangle
8 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,324
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Mission Bay
15 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
South of Market
63 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1001 sqft
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Civic Center
56 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,918
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
