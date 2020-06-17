All apartments in Daly City
98 Hillsdale Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

98 Hillsdale Avenue

98 Hillsdale Avenue · (415) 917-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:
Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.
- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso
- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/XAYLS6rZeP4

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful and very spacious 3BR/1.5BA home conveniently located in Westlake Olympic neighborhood of Daly City. Invitingly expansive living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing ample natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors in the living areas complement the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinet storage with additional space to have a movable island or an eat in table to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. Away from the living area and down a short shared hallway are all three bedrooms with plush new carpet. All three bedrooms are spacious and enjoy spacious closets. A shared full bathroom is conveniently in the middle of the three bedrooms while one bedroom enjoys an en suite private half bathroom. An abundance of storage is available throughout the home supplemented further with a large two car side by side garage and extra space for motorcycles, bicycles or general all purpose storage. Laundry machines are located in the garage which also provides direct access to a backyard and side yard space perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management Company providing the best experience for both our Residents and our Clients. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for the Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investing services at www.keyopp.net
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: In the secluded Westlake Olympic neighborhood, this fabulous home is the perfect escape from the buzz of the city. Conveniently located just a few minutes from Westlake Shopping Center offering one stop shopping, dining and entertainment. Hop onto 280 for quick access and an easy commute to Downtown San Francisco Peninsula or the South Bay. Alternatively, take a short walk to Daly City Bart for a drive free commute. Escape to the outdoors and nature with the beach or ocean an easy with a short drive or bike ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have any available units?
98 Hillsdale Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have?
Some of 98 Hillsdale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Hillsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Hillsdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Hillsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98 Hillsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Hillsdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Hillsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 98 Hillsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Hillsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Hillsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Hillsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Hillsdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
