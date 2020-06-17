98 Hillsdale Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:

Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.

- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso

- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/XAYLS6rZeP4



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful and very spacious 3BR/1.5BA home conveniently located in Westlake Olympic neighborhood of Daly City. Invitingly expansive living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Large windows can be found throughout the home providing ample natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors in the living areas complement the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinet storage with additional space to have a movable island or an eat in table to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. Away from the living area and down a short shared hallway are all three bedrooms with plush new carpet. All three bedrooms are spacious and enjoy spacious closets. A shared full bathroom is conveniently in the middle of the three bedrooms while one bedroom enjoys an en suite private half bathroom. An abundance of storage is available throughout the home supplemented further with a large two car side by side garage and extra space for motorcycles, bicycles or general all purpose storage. Laundry machines are located in the garage which also provides direct access to a backyard and side yard space perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.



ABOUT US:

KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management Company providing the best experience for both our Residents and our Clients. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for the Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investing services at www.keyopp.net

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: In the secluded Westlake Olympic neighborhood, this fabulous home is the perfect escape from the buzz of the city. Conveniently located just a few minutes from Westlake Shopping Center offering one stop shopping, dining and entertainment. Hop onto 280 for quick access and an easy commute to Downtown San Francisco Peninsula or the South Bay. Alternatively, take a short walk to Daly City Bart for a drive free commute. Escape to the outdoors and nature with the beach or ocean an easy with a short drive or bike ride.