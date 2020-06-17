83 Southdale Avenue

Amenities
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
AVAILABILITY
- March 19, 2020
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Carpet
- Vinyl
- Dishwasher
- Backyard
- Patio
- Pets OK
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- 5 min drive to Serramonte Shopping Center, restaurants and other shops!
- Near parks and schools
- Easy access to HWY 280 , 35 and HWY 1
LEASE TERMS
- Rent $4,250
- Deposit $4,500
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Water / Garbage / Sewer
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
DRE#00365928
(RLNE4511927)