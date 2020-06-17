All apartments in Daly City
83 Southdale Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

83 Southdale Avenue

83 Southdale Avenue · (650) 349-9300
Location

83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 83 Southdale Avenue · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.

AVAILABILITY
- March 19, 2020

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Carpet
- Vinyl
- Dishwasher
- Backyard
- Patio
- Pets OK

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- 5 min drive to Serramonte Shopping Center, restaurants and other shops!
- Near parks and schools
- Easy access to HWY 280 , 35 and HWY 1

LEASE TERMS
- Rent $4,250
- Deposit $4,500
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Water / Garbage / Sewer

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

DRE#00365928

(RLNE4511927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Southdale Avenue have any available units?
83 Southdale Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Southdale Avenue have?
Some of 83 Southdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Southdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 Southdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Southdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Southdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 83 Southdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Southdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 Southdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 Southdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Southdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Southdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Southdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
