Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

234 Del Prado Rd House

234 Del Prado Dr · (415) 794-0420
Location

234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4990 · Avail. Aug 30

$4,990

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777

Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home
• Extremely safe, quiet area
• 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach
• Walk to restaurants and cafes
• Bright, open design: spacious living room, dining area plus large eat-in kitchen
• 4 large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds, comforters & 100% cotton spa towels
• Large back yard with patio
• 55" SmartTV
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Very quiet neighborhood. The house is amazing!"
• Modern & clean
• New stainless appliances & Keurig coffee maker
• Parking
• Laundry
• Large back yard with patio
• No Smoking
• Landlord covers garbage and water
• Tenant covers PG&E

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261777
Property Id 261777

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have any available units?
234 Del Prado Rd House has a unit available for $4,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Del Prado Rd House have?
Some of 234 Del Prado Rd House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Del Prado Rd House currently offering any rent specials?
234 Del Prado Rd House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Del Prado Rd House pet-friendly?
No, 234 Del Prado Rd House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House offer parking?
Yes, 234 Del Prado Rd House does offer parking.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Del Prado Rd House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have a pool?
No, 234 Del Prado Rd House does not have a pool.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have accessible units?
No, 234 Del Prado Rd House does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Del Prado Rd House has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Del Prado Rd House have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Del Prado Rd House does not have units with air conditioning.
