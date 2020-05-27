169 Bepler Street

Amenities

Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE!



Featuring:

• Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight!

• Sweeping, breathtaking western view of the Pacific!

• Wonderful wood floors throughout.

• Traditional eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter tops and wood cabinets.

• Large living room with decorative fireplace.

• 2 bedrooms on the main level, both large with nice closet space.

• Large bathroom with full size tub/shower combo and skylight.

• Additional huge space off entry level can be used an office for working from home, a bedroom,

playroom, or rec room, and features a full en-suite bath.

• Large attached garage with plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer.

• Nice back yard with spacious patio and spectacular sunset views!



Close to Westlake shopping district, Outer Mission, Fort Funston and Lake Merced.

A Commuter's dream with easy access to Silicon Valley, or walk to BART.



Monthly Rent: $3700.

Security Deposit: 1.5 times one month's rent.

12 month lease required.

All utilities paid by tenant, including garden maintenance.

Ready for immediate occupancy.

Small dog or a cat may be considered with extra $500 deposit.

No smoking.



To schedule a viewing or further questions, please reply to this ad or call / text 415-680-7546.



LOCATION: 169 Bepler @ Mission



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc



(RLNE4063115)