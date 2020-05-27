All apartments in Daly City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

169 Bepler Street

169 Bepler Street · (415) 515-4329
Location

169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 169 Bepler Street · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE!

Featuring:
• Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight!
• Sweeping, breathtaking western view of the Pacific!
• Wonderful wood floors throughout.
• Traditional eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter tops and wood cabinets.
• Large living room with decorative fireplace.
• 2 bedrooms on the main level, both large with nice closet space.
• Large bathroom with full size tub/shower combo and skylight.
• Additional huge space off entry level can be used an office for working from home, a bedroom,
playroom, or rec room, and features a full en-suite bath.
• Large attached garage with plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer.
• Nice back yard with spacious patio and spectacular sunset views!

Close to Westlake shopping district, Outer Mission, Fort Funston and Lake Merced.
A Commuter's dream with easy access to Silicon Valley, or walk to BART.

Monthly Rent: $3700.
Security Deposit: 1.5 times one month's rent.
12 month lease required.
All utilities paid by tenant, including garden maintenance.
Ready for immediate occupancy.
Small dog or a cat may be considered with extra $500 deposit.
No smoking.

To schedule a viewing or further questions, please reply to this ad or call / text 415-680-7546.

LOCATION: 169 Bepler @ Mission

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc

(RLNE4063115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

