169 Bepler Street

Amenities
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE!
Featuring:
• Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight!
• Sweeping, breathtaking western view of the Pacific!
• Wonderful wood floors throughout.
• Traditional eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter tops and wood cabinets.
• Large living room with decorative fireplace.
• 2 bedrooms on the main level, both large with nice closet space.
• Large bathroom with full size tub/shower combo and skylight.
• Additional huge space off entry level can be used an office for working from home, a bedroom,
playroom, or rec room, and features a full en-suite bath.
• Large attached garage with plenty of storage and full size washer/dryer.
• Nice back yard with spacious patio and spectacular sunset views!
Close to Westlake shopping district, Outer Mission, Fort Funston and Lake Merced.
A Commuter's dream with easy access to Silicon Valley, or walk to BART.
Monthly Rent: $3700.
Security Deposit: 1.5 times one month's rent.
12 month lease required.
All utilities paid by tenant, including garden maintenance.
Ready for immediate occupancy.
Small dog or a cat may be considered with extra $500 deposit.
No smoking.
To schedule a viewing or further questions, please reply to this ad or call / text 415-680-7546.
LOCATION: 169 Bepler @ Mission
CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc
(RLNE4063115)