144 Westmoor Ave House

Available 06/21/20 Gorgeous Furnished, Remodeled 4BR Home w/Fireplace - Property Id: 276288
NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home
• Completely move-in ready
• Safe area away from city noise and crowds
• 8 minutes to the south side of San Francisco, Transit & Beach
• Bright, Open design and fireplace
• Large, stylish living/dining area
• Full kitchen with gas stove, new appliances and Keurig coffee maker
• COVID-19 sanitized with excellent work spaces
• 4 large bedrooms with 10” thick Queen memory foam beds
• All-new comforters, 100% cotton spa towels
• Modern and clean
• 55" SmartTV, Netflix & Hi-speed WiFi
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
• Driveway plus easy street parking for extra cars
• Laundry
• No Pets
• Minimum credit score 680
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• Landlord covers garbage
Please contact Ethan at (415) 794-0420 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Property Id 276288
No Pets Allowed
