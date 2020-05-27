All apartments in Daly City
Daly City, CA
144 Westmoor Ave House
144 Westmoor Ave House

144 Westmoor Avenue · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4790 · Avail. Jun 21

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Available 06/21/20 Gorgeous Furnished, Remodeled 4BR Home w/Fireplace - Property Id: 276288

NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home
• Completely move-in ready
• Safe area away from city noise and crowds
• 8 minutes to the south side of San Francisco, Transit & Beach
• Bright, Open design and fireplace
• Large, stylish living/dining area
• Full kitchen with gas stove, new appliances and Keurig coffee maker
• COVID-19 sanitized with excellent work spaces
• 4 large bedrooms with 10” thick Queen memory foam beds
• All-new comforters, 100% cotton spa towels
• Modern and clean
• 55" SmartTV, Netflix & Hi-speed WiFi
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
• Driveway plus easy street parking for extra cars
• Laundry
• No Pets
• Minimum credit score 680
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• Landlord covers garbage

Please contact Ethan at (415) 794-0420 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276288
Property Id 276288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

