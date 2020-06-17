132 Byrne Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex. New laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets and new appliances! New recessed lights and pendant lighting over countertop seating, plus an additional dining area! Fireplace in living room with modern detailing! New paint, throughout! New everything! Convenient designated washer/dryer and 2 car tandem garage parking, plus driveway! Private deck access and use of backyard patio area. Private storage in garage! Nearby schools include Thomas R Pollicita Middle School, Susan B Anthony Elementary School and Jefferson High School. Per Google Maps just a 5 min drive to Colma Bart Station, 7 min drive to Hwy 280, 10 min drive to 101, and 12 drive to SSF Caltrain station. This North peninsula location is centrally located 15 min drive to the biotech area of SSF, 22 min drive to the SF financial district and a 38 min drive to Silicon Valley! Be the first to live in this newly renovated home! Call/text/email me today for a private showing!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/132-byrne-st-daly-city-ca-94014-usa/8bc06a6a-812a-4f2c-96d9-c251acbd17d8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663002)