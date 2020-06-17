All apartments in Daly City
132 Byrne Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

132 Byrne Street

132 Byrne Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex. New laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets and new appliances! New recessed lights and pendant lighting over countertop seating, plus an additional dining area! Fireplace in living room with modern detailing! New paint, throughout! New everything! Convenient designated washer/dryer and 2 car tandem garage parking, plus driveway! Private deck access and use of backyard patio area. Private storage in garage! Nearby schools include Thomas R Pollicita Middle School, Susan B Anthony Elementary School and Jefferson High School. Per Google Maps just a 5 min drive to Colma Bart Station, 7 min drive to Hwy 280, 10 min drive to 101, and 12 drive to SSF Caltrain station. This North peninsula location is centrally located 15 min drive to the biotech area of SSF, 22 min drive to the SF financial district and a 38 min drive to Silicon Valley! Be the first to live in this newly renovated home! Call/text/email me today for a private showing!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/132-byrne-st-daly-city-ca-94014-usa/8bc06a6a-812a-4f2c-96d9-c251acbd17d8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Byrne Street have any available units?
132 Byrne Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Byrne Street have?
Some of 132 Byrne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Byrne Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Byrne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Byrne Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 Byrne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 132 Byrne Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 Byrne Street does offer parking.
Does 132 Byrne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Byrne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Byrne Street have a pool?
No, 132 Byrne Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Byrne Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Byrne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Byrne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Byrne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Byrne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Byrne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
