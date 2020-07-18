122 Westlawn Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Olympic #1/Westlake Neighborhood - Beautifully updated split level home located in Daly City's most desirable neighborhood. The updated kitchen provides an abundance of natural lighting and showcases modern white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and laminate flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has an easy access into the backyard, which is great for entertaining and BBQ with friends. Other features include hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms on multiple levels, washer & dryer, and driveway. Just minutes away from Lake Merced and Olympic Club golf course, Trader Joe's, Westlake Shopping Center and much more. Close proximity to highway 280, facilitating easy access throughout the Bay Area.



Bedroom: 3

Bath: 1

Approx 1,400 SF

Rent: $3,800

Security Deposit: $4,000



For questions or showings, please contact Vincent @510-220-0188



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914226)