Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

122 Westlawn Ave

122 Westlawn Avenue · (510) 220-0188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Westlawn Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Westlawn Ave · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Olympic #1/Westlake Neighborhood - Beautifully updated split level home located in Daly City's most desirable neighborhood. The updated kitchen provides an abundance of natural lighting and showcases modern white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and laminate flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has an easy access into the backyard, which is great for entertaining and BBQ with friends. Other features include hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms on multiple levels, washer & dryer, and driveway. Just minutes away from Lake Merced and Olympic Club golf course, Trader Joe's, Westlake Shopping Center and much more. Close proximity to highway 280, facilitating easy access throughout the Bay Area.

Bedroom: 3
Bath: 1
Approx 1,400 SF
Rent: $3,800
Security Deposit: $4,000

For questions or showings, please contact Vincent @510-220-0188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Westlawn Ave have any available units?
122 Westlawn Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Westlawn Ave have?
Some of 122 Westlawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Westlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 Westlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Westlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Westlawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Westlawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Westlawn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
