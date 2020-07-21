This home consists of 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Bright and airy open floor plan with 3 bedrooms at downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Granite counter top kitchen is open to the Dining room and Living room. Good size of back yard with patio and fruit trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4542 Newman Avenue have any available units?
4542 Newman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 4542 Newman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Newman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.