Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym pool internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car charging hot tub smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The good life has never been more accessible than at the Cupertino Park Center apartments. These stylish downtown Cupertino dwellings have all the luxurious amenities that make every day a little more remarkable. And they're surrounded by an abundance of delicious dining, shopping and no less than 60 of the world's best tech employers, such as Apple, Google and Facebook, along with one of the highest rated school districts in the nation. For fast times or just taking it easy, the Cupertino Park Center apartments are the perfect place to call home. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)