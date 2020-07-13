All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

CUPERTINO PARK CENTER

Open Now until 6pm
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd · (224) 814-5178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Location

20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$3,093

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$3,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CUPERTINO PARK CENTER.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
car charging
hot tub
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The good life has never been more accessible than at the Cupertino Park Center apartments. These stylish downtown Cupertino dwellings have all the luxurious amenities that make every day a little more remarkable. And they're surrounded by an abundance of delicious dining, shopping and no less than 60 of the world's best tech employers, such as Apple, Google and Facebook, along with one of the highest rated school districts in the nation. For fast times or just taking it easy, the Cupertino Park Center apartments are the perfect place to call home. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have any available units?
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER has 14 units available starting at $3,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have?
Some of CUPERTINO PARK CENTER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CUPERTINO PARK CENTER currently offering any rent specials?
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is CUPERTINO PARK CENTER pet-friendly?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER is pet friendly.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER offer parking?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER offers parking.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have a pool?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER has a pool.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have accessible units?
No, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER does not have accessible units.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER has units with dishwashers.
Does CUPERTINO PARK CENTER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, CUPERTINO PARK CENTER has units with air conditioning.
