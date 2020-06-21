All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

10550 BARNHART CT

10550 Barnhart Court · No Longer Available
Location

10550 Barnhart Court, Cupertino, CA 95014
Rancho Rinconada

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
10550 BARNHART CT Available 06/20/20 Cupertino Award winning schools, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard! -
Marketing Description: Single Family home
Address: 10550 Barnhart Ct, Cupertino, CA 95014
Location: S. Tantau Ave, Barnhart Ave, Barnhart Ct
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story, Carport with lots of storage
Sq. feet: 1,350 approx.
Details: Location, Location.Location! This is a must see! This cute home located on a cul de sac is ready for you. The home has been completely remolded. It features, new paint, floors, bathrooms, kitchen. The home has a large living room, family room, with gas fireplace, and the kitchen is a cooks dream. It has all new appliances, double door refrigeration with water dispenser, gas stove, microwave and a island for more space. This open floor plan is fantastic and a must see. The kitchen has many cabinets for your desire. The home sits on a large lot 8,440 sq ft and is fenced in. Flowers and lawn plus patio makes it a great place for family gatherings. Washer and dryer included. Spacious, park-like backyard with recently built covered patio for outdoor living at its finest. Lots of room for garden, kid play and more, maybe even your own chicken coop for fresh eggs. Award-winning schools all within short walking distance: Sedgwick Elementary, Hyde Middle and Cupertino High Schools. Easy walking distance to Apple Park Corporate HQ, Main Street Cupertino, Creekside Park, Farmers Market, Orchard Farms Shopping Center. AC and central heating!
A great place for your
Tenant pays all utilities, Owner provides gardening.
Rent: $4,500
Security Deposit $4,400
Available:NOW
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE5842224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 BARNHART CT have any available units?
10550 BARNHART CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cupertino, CA.
What amenities does 10550 BARNHART CT have?
Some of 10550 BARNHART CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 BARNHART CT currently offering any rent specials?
10550 BARNHART CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 BARNHART CT pet-friendly?
No, 10550 BARNHART CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT offer parking?
Yes, 10550 BARNHART CT does offer parking.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10550 BARNHART CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT have a pool?
No, 10550 BARNHART CT does not have a pool.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT have accessible units?
No, 10550 BARNHART CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10550 BARNHART CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 BARNHART CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10550 BARNHART CT has units with air conditioning.
