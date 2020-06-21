Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

10550 BARNHART CT Available 06/20/20 Cupertino Award winning schools, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard! -

Marketing Description: Single Family home

Address: 10550 Barnhart Ct, Cupertino, CA 95014

Location: S. Tantau Ave, Barnhart Ave, Barnhart Ct

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story, Carport with lots of storage

Sq. feet: 1,350 approx.

Details: Location, Location.Location! This is a must see! This cute home located on a cul de sac is ready for you. The home has been completely remolded. It features, new paint, floors, bathrooms, kitchen. The home has a large living room, family room, with gas fireplace, and the kitchen is a cooks dream. It has all new appliances, double door refrigeration with water dispenser, gas stove, microwave and a island for more space. This open floor plan is fantastic and a must see. The kitchen has many cabinets for your desire. The home sits on a large lot 8,440 sq ft and is fenced in. Flowers and lawn plus patio makes it a great place for family gatherings. Washer and dryer included. Spacious, park-like backyard with recently built covered patio for outdoor living at its finest. Lots of room for garden, kid play and more, maybe even your own chicken coop for fresh eggs. Award-winning schools all within short walking distance: Sedgwick Elementary, Hyde Middle and Cupertino High Schools. Easy walking distance to Apple Park Corporate HQ, Main Street Cupertino, Creekside Park, Farmers Market, Orchard Farms Shopping Center. AC and central heating!

A great place for your

Tenant pays all utilities, Owner provides gardening.

Rent: $4,500

Security Deposit $4,400

Available:NOW

