5870 Green Valley Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool hot tub media room

Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room. Cozy dining area opens up to interior facing balcony where you can sit and enjoy the breathtaking views. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite counter-tops, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave and stove. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Remodeled bathroom and with tiled shower and bath. Unit features both laminate and tile floors and central A/C & heating. 2 Tandem parking spots. Community washer and dryer conveniently located downstairs. Really well maintained building with resort-style outdoor pool and spa. Conveniently located walking distance to Westfield mall, parks, walking and jogging trails. Minutes from award winning Culver City Schools, Downtown Culver City, restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes, and movie theaters.