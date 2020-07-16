All apartments in Culver City
5870 Green Valley Circle

5870 Green Valley Circle · (818) 281-8812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5870 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Beautifully remodeled and spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with unbelievable tree top views. Elegant Gas burning fireplace located in the living room. Cozy dining area opens up to interior facing balcony where you can sit and enjoy the breathtaking views. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite counter-tops, ample cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave and stove. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Remodeled bathroom and with tiled shower and bath. Unit features both laminate and tile floors and central A/C & heating. 2 Tandem parking spots. Community washer and dryer conveniently located downstairs. Really well maintained building with resort-style outdoor pool and spa. Conveniently located walking distance to Westfield mall, parks, walking and jogging trails. Minutes from award winning Culver City Schools, Downtown Culver City, restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes, and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have any available units?
5870 Green Valley Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5870 Green Valley Circle have?
Some of 5870 Green Valley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Green Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Green Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Green Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5870 Green Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5870 Green Valley Circle offers parking.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5870 Green Valley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5870 Green Valley Circle has a pool.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 5870 Green Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5870 Green Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5870 Green Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5870 Green Valley Circle has units with air conditioning.
