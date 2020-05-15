4162 COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this Adorable 1942 Original floor plan, with brand new 2019 kitchen and bathroom. A 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with dining room plus a garage conversion for extra space. Also new are the re-surfaced wood floors, paint and new double-pane windows were also just added. A Large grass back yard with Vegetable boxes and a Mature Avocado tree. Walk to all the newer restaurants, shops and ice cream just up the street, plus the bike path on Culver Bl. and just minutes to Downtown Culver city. A lovely place to call home.