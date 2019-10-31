9 Ironwood Circle

Amenities

OPPORTUNITY AWAITS!! If you have ever yearned of living in a beautiful, tranquil setting, with a gorgeous view and quiet peaceful surroundings, look no further. This 2 bdrm/2 ba single story gem,located in the prestigious guard gated Coto de Caza is what you've been waiting for! Enjoy the pastoral setting, while sipping coffee each morning on the generous sized open patio. The entire back of the home has large windows, and 2 sliding glass doors, including 1 in the master bedroom, allowing the beautiful views to accessorize and accentuate the well kept home. 9.5 ft ceilings throughout add to the charm and elegance of the home. The entire home is freshly painted, cleaned, and has brand new dark wood laminate flooring, with upgraded baseboards throughout. In addition to 2 generous sized bedrooms, and a dining area, there is an extra room, that could be used as an office, family room, or hobby room. Master bedroom has dual sinks, and 2 closets. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, storage, and a shelved bay window, adding lots of light, making kitchen bright and cheerful. Indoor laundry room, has a washer & dryer that stays with the unit. Attached single car garage is located off laundry room. A very charming single story home in a terrific neighborhood.