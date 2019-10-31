All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 9 Ironwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
9 Ironwood Circle
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:36 PM

9 Ironwood Circle

9 Ironwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 Ironwood Circle, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPPORTUNITY AWAITS!! If you have ever yearned of living in a beautiful, tranquil setting, with a gorgeous view and quiet peaceful surroundings, look no further. This 2 bdrm/2 ba single story gem,located in the prestigious guard gated Coto de Caza is what you've been waiting for! Enjoy the pastoral setting, while sipping coffee each morning on the generous sized open patio. The entire back of the home has large windows, and 2 sliding glass doors, including 1 in the master bedroom, allowing the beautiful views to accessorize and accentuate the well kept home. 9.5 ft ceilings throughout add to the charm and elegance of the home. The entire home is freshly painted, cleaned, and has brand new dark wood laminate flooring, with upgraded baseboards throughout. In addition to 2 generous sized bedrooms, and a dining area, there is an extra room, that could be used as an office, family room, or hobby room. Master bedroom has dual sinks, and 2 closets. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, storage, and a shelved bay window, adding lots of light, making kitchen bright and cheerful. Indoor laundry room, has a washer & dryer that stays with the unit. Attached single car garage is located off laundry room. A very charming single story home in a terrific neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Ironwood Circle have any available units?
9 Ironwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 9 Ironwood Circle have?
Some of 9 Ironwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Ironwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ironwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ironwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ironwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9 Ironwood Circle offers parking.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Ironwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle have a pool?
No, 9 Ironwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 9 Ironwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Ironwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ironwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Ironwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego