22 Water Lily Way

Spectacular home located on the 12th hole of Coto's South Golf Course. Single-loaded cul-de-sac location and garden courtyard entry add to this property's appeal. Leaded glass front doors welcome you into the bright rotunda foyer with recessed soffit lighting and custom chandelier. One bedroom suite is located downstairs along with a separate powder room. The formal living room enjoys a handsome fireplace and has sweeping views of the rear grounds and golf course beyond. The dining room has a bay window and built-in wine service area. The kitchen/nook/family room space is a WOW! Large kitchen has massive island with sink and under-counter seating. All stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, loads of cabinetry plus kitchen desk. Between the kitchen and family room is the bright breakfast room. HUGE family room with built-in entertainment center, stone-accented fireplace. Upstairs master suite has double-door entry, large separate retreat with bay window; the bedroom is extra-large with French door to walk-out balcony to admire the golf course views. The master bath features stone flooring, dual vanities, cosmetic desk and spa tub with separate shower. Oversized walk-in closet with organizers. 2 bedrooms and baths are also upstairs. Computer loft with dual built-in desks and bookcases. The massive bonus room is complete with granite-topped bar, wine vault and beverage chiller, sink. Rear grounds feature gardens and patio. VIEW of the South Golf Course.