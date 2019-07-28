All apartments in Coto de Caza
22 Water Lily Way

22 Water Lily Way · No Longer Available
Location

22 Water Lily Way, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Southern Hills Encore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Spectacular home located on the 12th hole of Coto's South Golf Course. Single-loaded cul-de-sac location and garden courtyard entry add to this property's appeal. Leaded glass front doors welcome you into the bright rotunda foyer with recessed soffit lighting and custom chandelier. One bedroom suite is located downstairs along with a separate powder room. The formal living room enjoys a handsome fireplace and has sweeping views of the rear grounds and golf course beyond. The dining room has a bay window and built-in wine service area. The kitchen/nook/family room space is a WOW! Large kitchen has massive island with sink and under-counter seating. All stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, loads of cabinetry plus kitchen desk. Between the kitchen and family room is the bright breakfast room. HUGE family room with built-in entertainment center, stone-accented fireplace. Upstairs master suite has double-door entry, large separate retreat with bay window; the bedroom is extra-large with French door to walk-out balcony to admire the golf course views. The master bath features stone flooring, dual vanities, cosmetic desk and spa tub with separate shower. Oversized walk-in closet with organizers. 2 bedrooms and baths are also upstairs. Computer loft with dual built-in desks and bookcases. The massive bonus room is complete with granite-topped bar, wine vault and beverage chiller, sink. Rear grounds feature gardens and patio. VIEW of the South Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Water Lily Way have any available units?
22 Water Lily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 22 Water Lily Way have?
Some of 22 Water Lily Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Water Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
22 Water Lily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Water Lily Way pet-friendly?
No, 22 Water Lily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 22 Water Lily Way offer parking?
No, 22 Water Lily Way does not offer parking.
Does 22 Water Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Water Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Water Lily Way have a pool?
No, 22 Water Lily Way does not have a pool.
Does 22 Water Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 22 Water Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Water Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Water Lily Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Water Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Water Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
