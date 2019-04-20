20 Via Candelaria

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH EXPANSIVE GOLF COURSE VIEW! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in the Terraces tract in the guard gated community of Coto De Caza. Light and bright open floor plan with inviting living room and sunny breakfast nook. Perched up above the 8th hole on the North Course, you will enjoy the best that golf course living has to offer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included the lease. Home is also available furnished. Large Master suite with private atrium. Neutral color palette. Access to community pool. Built-ins and plenty of storage in garage. Truly Turnkey!