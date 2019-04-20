All apartments in Coto de Caza
20 Via Candelaria
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:48 AM

20 Via Candelaria

20 via Candelaria · No Longer Available
Coto de Caza
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

20 via Candelaria, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH EXPANSIVE GOLF COURSE VIEW! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in the Terraces tract in the guard gated community of Coto De Caza. Light and bright open floor plan with inviting living room and sunny breakfast nook. Perched up above the 8th hole on the North Course, you will enjoy the best that golf course living has to offer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included the lease. Home is also available furnished. Large Master suite with private atrium. Neutral color palette. Access to community pool. Built-ins and plenty of storage in garage. Truly Turnkey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Via Candelaria have any available units?
20 Via Candelaria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 20 Via Candelaria have?
Some of 20 Via Candelaria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Via Candelaria currently offering any rent specials?
20 Via Candelaria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Via Candelaria pet-friendly?
No, 20 Via Candelaria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 20 Via Candelaria offer parking?
Yes, 20 Via Candelaria offers parking.
Does 20 Via Candelaria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Via Candelaria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Via Candelaria have a pool?
Yes, 20 Via Candelaria has a pool.
Does 20 Via Candelaria have accessible units?
No, 20 Via Candelaria does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Via Candelaria have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Via Candelaria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Via Candelaria have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Via Candelaria does not have units with air conditioning.
