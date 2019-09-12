All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:10 AM

12 Coastal Oak Lane

12 Coastal Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12 Coastal Oak Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Coto De Caza gem, where luxury is standard, and comfort, combined with convenience are just a few of the features of thishome! From the lush landscape and manicured community, to hiking and horse trails, to the famous golf courses of Coto DeCaza, this property is the perfect location to call home. The guarded gated entrance provides additional security to theprestigious neighborhood. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor, completely private with their ownhallway. The gourmet kitchen is open to the bright and spacious family room, featuring a view of the sparkling private pool, spaand green belt. You can hear the comforting sound of the waterfall from the spa and the gentle breeze swaying the trees. Theoversized backyard is an entertainers dream, with a built-in Bar B.Q. grill, a fire pit, a pond for fish and a shaded area withlattice. The master bedroom on the second floor features a deep soaking tub, brand new fixtures and a walk-in shower. Inaddition to the 4th and 5th bedrooms upstairs, there's a full size den/office, which could be easily used as a 6th bedroom. A fulllaundry room is on the second floor, with a bonus closet, a sink and lots of shelves. Vaulted ceilings and large windows providenatural light, elegance and warmth. Several parks/playgrounds, golf, tennis and lots of otheramenities. Don't miss out on living in one of the finest communities in Southern California. Pool maintenance and HOA paid by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have any available units?
12 Coastal Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have?
Some of 12 Coastal Oak Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Coastal Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Coastal Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Coastal Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Coastal Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12 Coastal Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Coastal Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12 Coastal Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Coastal Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Coastal Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Coastal Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Coastal Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
