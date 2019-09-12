12 Coastal Oak Lane

Amenities

Coto De Caza gem, where luxury is standard, and comfort, combined with convenience are just a few of the features of thishome! From the lush landscape and manicured community, to hiking and horse trails, to the famous golf courses of Coto DeCaza, this property is the perfect location to call home. The guarded gated entrance provides additional security to theprestigious neighborhood. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor, completely private with their ownhallway. The gourmet kitchen is open to the bright and spacious family room, featuring a view of the sparkling private pool, spaand green belt. You can hear the comforting sound of the waterfall from the spa and the gentle breeze swaying the trees. Theoversized backyard is an entertainers dream, with a built-in Bar B.Q. grill, a fire pit, a pond for fish and a shaded area withlattice. The master bedroom on the second floor features a deep soaking tub, brand new fixtures and a walk-in shower. Inaddition to the 4th and 5th bedrooms upstairs, there's a full size den/office, which could be easily used as a 6th bedroom. A fulllaundry room is on the second floor, with a bonus closet, a sink and lots of shelves. Vaulted ceilings and large windows providenatural light, elegance and warmth. Several parks/playgrounds, golf, tennis and lots of otheramenities. Don't miss out on living in one of the finest communities in Southern California. Pool maintenance and HOA paid by owners.