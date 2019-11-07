All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
11 Elliot Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

11 Elliot Lane

11 Elliot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11 Elliot Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Silver Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
If you are looking for a home for lease that has it all, this is it! Beautiful panoramic view home in prestigious, gated Coto De Caza, located right on the Coto south golf course at the 9th green! Amazing entertainers back yard with pool, Jacuzzi, and sunken bar area. Home has 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, plus den/office and huge bonus room. Custom travertine flooring, newer, designer carpet, plus hardwood flooring in family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with large walk-in pantry, granite counters, built-in refrigerator, wine cooler, plus Viking and GE Monogram appliances. Huge master bedroom with adjoining sitting area and private balcony to enjoy the magnificent views! This home is a 'must see' and one of the nicest homes for lease in Coto de Caza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Elliot Lane have any available units?
11 Elliot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 11 Elliot Lane have?
Some of 11 Elliot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Elliot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Elliot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Elliot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Elliot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 11 Elliot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11 Elliot Lane offers parking.
Does 11 Elliot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Elliot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Elliot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11 Elliot Lane has a pool.
Does 11 Elliot Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Elliot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Elliot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Elliot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Elliot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Elliot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
