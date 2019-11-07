11 Elliot Lane

Amenities

If you are looking for a home for lease that has it all, this is it! Beautiful panoramic view home in prestigious, gated Coto De Caza, located right on the Coto south golf course at the 9th green! Amazing entertainers back yard with pool, Jacuzzi, and sunken bar area. Home has 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, plus den/office and huge bonus room. Custom travertine flooring, newer, designer carpet, plus hardwood flooring in family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with large walk-in pantry, granite counters, built-in refrigerator, wine cooler, plus Viking and GE Monogram appliances. Huge master bedroom with adjoining sitting area and private balcony to enjoy the magnificent views! This home is a 'must see' and one of the nicest homes for lease in Coto de Caza