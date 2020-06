Amenities

Seasonal Rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. 2bd/1ba Newly remodeled condo in the heart of the village. Beautifully furnished. Close distance to shops, restaurants, beach and Hotel Del. W/D in unit, 1 parking space and community pool. Bed: 1 king and two twins. Security deposit/reservation fee due at signing. Rent and cleaning fee due 60 days prior to move in.