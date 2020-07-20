All apartments in Coronado
825 C Avenue
825 C Avenue

825 C Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 C Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
Perfect for the large family to vacation in the heart of the Village! - The best Coronado has to offer! Perfect for the large family to vacation and walk everywhere in town! Situated in the heart of the Village which offers first class restaurants, theater, family friendly parks, library and a short walk to the beach and the iconic Hotel Del Coronado! Luxurious home built in 2014 features 3br's plus a bonus room, this house will comfortably accommodate up to 10 people! High quality appliances, open kitchen perfect for entertaining, an abundance of natural light & more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4534118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 C Avenue have any available units?
825 C Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
Is 825 C Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 C Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 C Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 C Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 825 C Avenue offer parking?
No, 825 C Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 825 C Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 C Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 C Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 C Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 C Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 C Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 C Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 C Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 C Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 C Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
