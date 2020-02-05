All apartments in Coronado
Coronado, CA
82 ANTIGUA COURT
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

82 ANTIGUA COURT

82 Antigua Court · (858) 487-5110
Location

82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities. Minimum 25 night stay & 1 month's rent required for deposit. No pets. 2 blocks to the beach, access to private clubhouse with saltwater pool. 5 miles to Coronado, 4 miles to Imperial Beach. Use of bicycles, kayaks & garage. Gas Fireplace, washer & dryer, WiFi, BBQ, boat facilities. Summer rent is $10,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have any available units?
82 ANTIGUA COURT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have?
Some of 82 ANTIGUA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 ANTIGUA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
82 ANTIGUA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 ANTIGUA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 82 ANTIGUA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 82 ANTIGUA COURT does offer parking.
Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 ANTIGUA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 82 ANTIGUA COURT has a pool.
Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have accessible units?
No, 82 ANTIGUA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 82 ANTIGUA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 ANTIGUA COURT has units with dishwashers.
