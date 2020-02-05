82 ANTIGUA COURT

Amenities
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities. Minimum 25 night stay & 1 month's rent required for deposit. No pets. 2 blocks to the beach, access to private clubhouse with saltwater pool. 5 miles to Coronado, 4 miles to Imperial Beach. Use of bicycles, kayaks & garage. Gas Fireplace, washer & dryer, WiFi, BBQ, boat facilities. Summer rent is $10,000.