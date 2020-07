Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well cared for, four bedroom house in the Heart of the Village! Award winning landscape, new flooring and a beautifully remodeled kitchen await you in this Village treasure. This craftsmen custom home is perfectly located on a large corner lot close to schools, parks and shopping. Enjoy everything Coronado has offer with a short walk or bike ride to the beach, bay or restaurants. Make this house your home!