Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

521 Palm Ave

521 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 Palm Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Palm Ave have any available units?
521 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Palm Ave have?
Some of 521 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
521 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 521 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 521 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 521 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 521 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 521 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 521 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 521 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
