This lovely summer rental is fully equipped with everything you need for your Coronado Island Vacation. This 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a feeling of spaciousness with its open living and dining room area. The one bath has a separate tub and shower. The bedrooms feature a queen bed and a trundle bed, perfect for your little ones. Outback you will find a guest suite that has been completely remodeled with a beautiful walk in shower, a kitchenette and a queen Murphy bed. Great for parents/in-laws.