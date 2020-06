Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL-This is a completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Home features a large office right off of the kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, fully stocked kitchen, large backyard with seating and fire pit, great for entertaining. Home does have AC! Come enjoy the summer on Coronado Island. Bikes are provided. Enough room to park 2 cars in driveway. Beds: Cal King, Queen and Full with trundle.