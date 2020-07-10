All apartments in Coronado
248 E Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

248 E Avenue

248 E Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

248 E Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
248 E Avenue Available 11/01/20 Stunning Coastal Home with 6 Bedrooms & 7 Bathrooms - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=81zH1g2VoEQ

This house features 5 bedrooms with detached suite over large 2-car garage. As this home is designed to entertain, it is highlighted by high ceilings, natural light, and spacious living areas. The chefs kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace. Whether you are BBQing on the outdoor grill while the kiddos are playing ping pong in the game-room or having a glass of bubbly on one of the two balconies, this home has it all!! Fully furnished with huge bedrooms, game room, office, wine cellar, wet bar, elevator, breakfast bar, and laundry.

Monthly rate of $20,000-$25,000.
off season rates may vary

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5627084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 E Avenue have any available units?
248 E Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 E Avenue have?
Some of 248 E Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 E Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
248 E Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 E Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 E Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 248 E Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 248 E Avenue offers parking.
Does 248 E Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 E Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 E Avenue have a pool?
No, 248 E Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 248 E Avenue have accessible units?
No, 248 E Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 248 E Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 E Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

