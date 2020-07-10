Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator game room parking bbq/grill garage

248 E Avenue Available 11/01/20 Stunning Coastal Home with 6 Bedrooms & 7 Bathrooms - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=81zH1g2VoEQ



This house features 5 bedrooms with detached suite over large 2-car garage. As this home is designed to entertain, it is highlighted by high ceilings, natural light, and spacious living areas. The chefs kitchen opens to the living room with a fireplace. Whether you are BBQing on the outdoor grill while the kiddos are playing ping pong in the game-room or having a glass of bubbly on one of the two balconies, this home has it all!! Fully furnished with huge bedrooms, game room, office, wine cellar, wet bar, elevator, breakfast bar, and laundry.



Monthly rate of $20,000-$25,000.

off season rates may vary



No Cats Allowed



