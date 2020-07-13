/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217
3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1002 sqft
Some highlights: A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station.
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:20am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Marcos
706 Tampico
706 Tampico, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1732 sqft
Very nice 3 Bd/2.5 Ba, 1732 sf Townhouse in desirable Walnut Creek neighborhood available now for lease! Close to walking trails, parks, downtown Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek BART, and freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680).
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Keys
450 N civic dr 401
450 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1077 sqft
Civic Drive - Property Id: 303551 Live in a Resort all year long with all of what Walnut Creek has to offer! Two Bedroom 2 1/2 baths corner unit near the North Pool.The updated kitchen has new granite counter, sink, faucet, and microwave.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
100 Adela Ct
100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,594
1943 sqft
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres. *Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill. *Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4) *1943 square feet. *light-filled spacious dining room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Larkey Park Area
2659 Baldwin Ln
2659 Baldwin Lane, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Charming Spacious Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with new laminate flooring & paint in quiet 4-Plex Building (APARTMENT A) with Covered Parking. No Drama Here. QUIET COUNTRY FEEL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2939 Putnam Blvd
2939 Putnam Boulevard, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
House For Rent 4 Beds·2.5 Baths·2,000 Sq Ft - Property Id: 319211 Fully refurbished home few years ago, 4-bedroom 2.5 Bath house. Stainless Appliances. Energy efficient house.
Results within 5 miles of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Similar Pages
Contra Costa Centre 1 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsContra Costa Centre Apartments with BalconyContra Costa Centre Apartments with Garage
Contra Costa Centre Apartments with GymContra Costa Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsContra Costa Centre Apartments with ParkingContra Costa Centre Apartments with PoolContra Costa Centre Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CA