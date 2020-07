Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving

Avalon Walnut Creek, located in East Bay at the Contra Cost Centre offers furnished and unfurnished, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes that feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops, washer/dryer in each home, and spacious walk in closets. Now leasing brand new apartments and townhomes in Phase II, this pet friendly community also includes on site stores and restaurants, a sparkling outdoor pool and spa with sun beds, and a 24-hour, state of the art fitness center. Take the train to downtown San Francisco or go shopping at Broadway Plaza and Sun Valley Mall, Avalon Walnut Creek is only minutes away.