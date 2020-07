Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport green community hot tub internet access package receiving

eaves Walnut Creek, steps to the Pleasant Hill BART and located near shopping and dining of Broadway Plaza features 1 and 2 bedroom Walnut Creek apartments. These Bay Area, pet friendly apartments homes include vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, large patios, and wood style flooring. eaves Walnut Creek also features updated courtyards and barbecue grills, fitness center with stretching room, WAG Per Park, Tot play area, and two pools. Close to the Iron Horse regional trail and convenient for commuters on the BART and the 680 freeway.