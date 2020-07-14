Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Sophisticated city living with lake views and manicured grounds. Live minutes from the excitement of downtown Concord, dining, shopping, schools and scenic parks. Make Lakeshore apartment homes the place you want to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. Extra parking.