All apartments in Concord
Find more places like Lakeshore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
Lakeshore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Lakeshore

1530 Ellis St · (925) 900-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Ellis Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Sophisticated city living with lake views and manicured grounds. Live minutes from the excitement of downtown Concord, dining, shopping, schools and scenic parks. Make Lakeshore apartment homes the place you want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. Extra parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore have any available units?
Lakeshore has 4 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeshore have?
Some of Lakeshore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore pet-friendly?
No, Lakeshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore offers parking.
Does Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore has a pool.
Does Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeshore has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeshore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St
Concord, CA 94520
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St
Concord, CA 94519
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with ParkingConcord Apartments with Pool
Concord Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity