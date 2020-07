Amenities

Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Lovely single level home with private backyard & covered Patio. Was a five bdrm but wall was removed to create large 4th bdrm. Kitchen was totally remodeled apx one yr ago and includes Stainless Steel appliances and Refrigerator is included. Step down Family Room and Formal Living Room both with sliders to rear Patio area. Large entry with glass double doors and closets. Dining area off kitchen. Great neighborhood, close to shopping, schools and BART. Gardener is included.