All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1591 Ellis St #316.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
1591 Ellis St #316
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

1591 Ellis St #316

1591 Ellis Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Ellis Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1591 Ellis Street, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Remodeled and freshly painted, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo third floor unit home property rental in Concord, CA.

The kitchen boasts lots of new cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, new sink and faucet, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Great storage in the walk-in entry closet/pantry. The step-up dining area has a ceiling fan/light fixture. Forced-air heating, air conditioning, and ceiling fans are installed for climate control. The washer and dryer are shared and free. It comes with uncovered parking.

Enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony/deck/patio. There’s also a yard outside that renter must take care of. Other amenities include the private pool, shared pool, barbecue area, and playground. Near DJ's Bistro, 99 Ranch Market, and Ellis Lake. The unit is conveniently located in a Very Walkable rated area where most errands can be accomplished on foot.

The tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord pays HOA fees. It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog, with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The community has a pool, playground, and barbecue.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 88

Bus lines:
14 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.1 mile
314 Concord BART/DVC - 0.1 mile
20 DVC/Concord BART - 0.2 mile
320 DVC/Concord BART - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
YL-N Pleasant Hill - 0.5 mile
YL-S Daly City - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5829410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have any available units?
1591 Ellis St #316 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1591 Ellis St #316 have?
Some of 1591 Ellis St #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Ellis St #316 currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Ellis St #316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Ellis St #316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 does offer parking.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have a pool?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 has a pool.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have accessible units?
No, 1591 Ellis St #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Ellis St #316 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1591 Ellis St #316 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1591 Ellis St #316?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St
Concord, CA 94520
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St
Concord, CA 94520
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity