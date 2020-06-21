1591 Ellis St #316

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Remodeled and freshly painted, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo third floor unit home property rental in Concord, CA.



The kitchen boasts lots of new cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, new sink and faucet, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Great storage in the walk-in entry closet/pantry. The step-up dining area has a ceiling fan/light fixture. Forced-air heating, air conditioning, and ceiling fans are installed for climate control. The washer and dryer are shared and free. It comes with uncovered parking.



Enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony/deck/patio. There’s also a yard outside that renter must take care of. Other amenities include the private pool, shared pool, barbecue area, and playground. Near DJ's Bistro, 99 Ranch Market, and Ellis Lake. The unit is conveniently located in a Very Walkable rated area where most errands can be accomplished on foot.



The tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord pays HOA fees. It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog, with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The community has a pool, playground, and barbecue.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 88



Bus lines:

14 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.1 mile

314 Concord BART/DVC - 0.1 mile

20 DVC/Concord BART - 0.2 mile

320 DVC/Concord BART - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

YL-N Pleasant Hill - 0.5 mile

YL-S Daly City - 0.5 mile



