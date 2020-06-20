Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pet friendly pool

780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace. The Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Washer and Dryer are also included. The Master Bedroom has direct access to your private, enclosed backyard. Easy access to the 210&215 FWY plus a local shopping center for your convenience. Home is located in an HOA community with amenities like a community swimming pool. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. No utilities are included. Cats OK with additional pet deposit required at a limit of 2 pets only. Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants! Ready for move-in and showing beginning July 1st, 2020.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2240125)