Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

780 Pepperwood St.

780 Pepperwood Street · (909) 870-5012
Location

780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA 92324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 780 Pepperwood St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace. The Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Washer and Dryer are also included. The Master Bedroom has direct access to your private, enclosed backyard. Easy access to the 210&215 FWY plus a local shopping center for your convenience. Home is located in an HOA community with amenities like a community swimming pool. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. No utilities are included. Cats OK with additional pet deposit required at a limit of 2 pets only. Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenants! Ready for move-in and showing beginning July 1st, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2240125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 780 Pepperwood St. have any available units?
780 Pepperwood St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Pepperwood St. have?
Some of 780 Pepperwood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Pepperwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
780 Pepperwood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Pepperwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Pepperwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. offer parking?
No, 780 Pepperwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Pepperwood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. have a pool?
Yes, 780 Pepperwood St. has a pool.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. have accessible units?
No, 780 Pepperwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Pepperwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Pepperwood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Pepperwood St. does not have units with air conditioning.

