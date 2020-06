Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. All appliances are included, even a stack-able washer and dryer and refrigerator. There is a deck off of the dining area with a view over looking the pool and spa. This is a great place to live and relax. We follow all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines to keep our staff and clients safe. Call our office today to schedule an appointment or apply online.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment ( residents accepted)

Must See!!

Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com



