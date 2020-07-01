753 Windham Drive

Amenities

Fantastic Lease Opportunity! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Single Story Open Floorplan is Immaculate and Bright. Vaulted and Textured Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen includes New Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Roof, Newly Painted and Claremont Club Park View. Upgraded Bathrooms and Newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Spacious 2-car Garage houses the Washer and Dryer. Plenty of Parking. Association Pool is just across the street. Gardener and Association Dues will be Paid by the Owner. Close to the Claremont Colleges and only a few minutes walking distance to food and entertainment. Nearby parks include Chaparral Park, Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden and El Barrio Park.

*3rd Bedroom presents itself as an office.