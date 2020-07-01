All apartments in Claremont
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

753 Windham Drive

753 Windham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

753 Windham Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
University Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Lease Opportunity! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Single Story Open Floorplan is Immaculate and Bright. Vaulted and Textured Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen includes New Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Roof, Newly Painted and Claremont Club Park View. Upgraded Bathrooms and Newer Vinyl Windows throughout. Spacious 2-car Garage houses the Washer and Dryer. Plenty of Parking. Association Pool is just across the street. Gardener and Association Dues will be Paid by the Owner. Close to the Claremont Colleges and only a few minutes walking distance to food and entertainment. Nearby parks include Chaparral Park, Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden and El Barrio Park.
*3rd Bedroom presents itself as an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Windham Drive have any available units?
753 Windham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 753 Windham Drive have?
Some of 753 Windham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Windham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
753 Windham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Windham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 753 Windham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 753 Windham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 753 Windham Drive offers parking.
Does 753 Windham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 Windham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Windham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 753 Windham Drive has a pool.
Does 753 Windham Drive have accessible units?
No, 753 Windham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Windham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Windham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 753 Windham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 753 Windham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

