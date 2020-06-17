679 S Indian Hill Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont. You'll love the convenience of walking inside from the privacy of your 2 car attached covered carport with tandem 3rd parking spot, that also has ample cabinetry for convenient storage. Your fully remodeled kitchen has new white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, an island with a breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances, Gas range, microwave hood range, dishwasher and a full sized washer and dryer that are included in the price! This amazing condo has an oversized living room with a gas fireplace and the open concept leads you into the Dining room/ breakfast nook area. Other features include: New central air/heating unit, master bedroom and second bedroom with wall to wall closets, and both remodeled 3/4 bathrooms feature oversized showers. This community also offers multiple pools and spas, Water and Trash are included in rent. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and the Claremont Colleges. Current tenant built pergola patio and will be removing. Lease is contingent on current tenant purchasing a home. For more information contact Amber Litvin at 562-458-1249 amber@amberandeddie.com