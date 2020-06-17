All apartments in Claremont
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

679 S Indian Hill Boulevard

679 Indian Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA 91711
Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont. You'll love the convenience of walking inside from the privacy of your 2 car attached covered carport with tandem 3rd parking spot, that also has ample cabinetry for convenient storage. Your fully remodeled kitchen has new white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, an island with a breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances, Gas range, microwave hood range, dishwasher and a full sized washer and dryer that are included in the price! This amazing condo has an oversized living room with a gas fireplace and the open concept leads you into the Dining room/ breakfast nook area. Other features include: New central air/heating unit, master bedroom and second bedroom with wall to wall closets, and both remodeled 3/4 bathrooms feature oversized showers. This community also offers multiple pools and spas, Water and Trash are included in rent. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and the Claremont Colleges. Current tenant built pergola patio and will be removing. Lease is contingent on current tenant purchasing a home. For more information contact Amber Litvin at 562-458-1249 amber@amberandeddie.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have any available units?
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have?
Some of 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
