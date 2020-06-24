All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

679 S Indian Hill Boulevard

679 S Indian Hill Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

679 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711
Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill in Claremont. You'll love the convenience of walking inside from the privacy of your 2 car attached covered carport that also has ample cabinetry for convenient storage. Your fully remodeled kitchen has new white cabinetry, quarts countertops, an island with a breakfast nook, all stainless steal appliances, Gas range and the refrigerator and full sized washer and dryer are included in the price! This amazing condo has an oversized living room with a gas fireplace and the open concept leads you into the Dining room/ breakfast nook area. Other features include: central air/heat, master bedroom with wall to wall closets, and both remodeled 3/4 bathrooms feature large showers. This conveniently located community also offers multiple pools and spas. Hurry, this one won't last! Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent. For more info or to schedule a showing Call or Text Amber at 562.458.1249

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have any available units?
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have?
Some of 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 679 S Indian Hill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University