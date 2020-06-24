679 S Indian Hill Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill in Claremont. You'll love the convenience of walking inside from the privacy of your 2 car attached covered carport that also has ample cabinetry for convenient storage. Your fully remodeled kitchen has new white cabinetry, quarts countertops, an island with a breakfast nook, all stainless steal appliances, Gas range and the refrigerator and full sized washer and dryer are included in the price! This amazing condo has an oversized living room with a gas fireplace and the open concept leads you into the Dining room/ breakfast nook area. Other features include: central air/heat, master bedroom with wall to wall closets, and both remodeled 3/4 bathrooms feature large showers. This conveniently located community also offers multiple pools and spas. Hurry, this one won't last! Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent. For more info or to schedule a showing Call or Text Amber at 562.458.1249