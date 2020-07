Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING... Gorgeous upscale condo located in the Village. Close to entertainment, restaurants, shopping, transportation, and the Claremont Colleges. Features tri-level floor plan with 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2.5 bath, updated kitchen with granite countertops, shutters, and fireplace in living room. Other amenities include: two (2) car attached garage, community pool and spa. Call for pet policy; no smoking unit.