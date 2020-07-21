All apartments in Claremont
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

569 Black Hills Drive

569 Black Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

569 Black Hills Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Chaparral

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Your opportunity to live in a desirable neighborhood in Claremont! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single story home available for lease and waiting for you! Huge landscaped front yard leads you in to the very spacious living area featuring a fireplace and sliding door access to the bright green backyard. Easy access to the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, electric stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space as well. Beautiful laminate and stone tile throughout. large master with large closet and bathroom. Vibrant and elegant bathrooms with stone tile showers and granite counters. Great covered patio in your large backyard! 2 car garage and driveway. Here's your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

