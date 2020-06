Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

APPLICATION PENDING... Gorgeous University Circle home, located on a treelined street, with beautiful remodeled kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, centrally located in the Village. Updated master bathroom, crown molding details, newer central a/c and heating unit, whole house vacuum, and detached two car garage. This is a no pets/no smoking property.

Rent includes gardener and water. Move in would be mid-June, 2019. Please do not disturb occupants.