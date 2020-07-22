4049 Tenango Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent Lease Opportunity has arrived! Water and Gardener are Included! Mid-Century charmer on a Tree-Lined, Quiet Street. Amazing yard for a small dog. The Kitchen is Bright with a Garden Window above the Sink. Plantation Shutters throughout. Lot is Large with Blocked Walls and Shade trees. The Home is Equipped with Central Heat & Air, Newer Vinyl Windows, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Solar Tube Lighting, A Renovated Guest Bathroom and a Charming Vintage Master Bathroom. The Detached Garage is accessed from the Long Driveway on the North Side of the house as well as from the Backyard. Gardeners Delight.