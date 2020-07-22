All apartments in Claremont
4049 Tenango Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

4049 Tenango Road

4049 Tenango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Tenango Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Piedmont Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Excellent Lease Opportunity has arrived! Water and Gardener are Included! Mid-Century charmer on a Tree-Lined, Quiet Street. Amazing yard for a small dog. The Kitchen is Bright with a Garden Window above the Sink. Plantation Shutters throughout. Lot is Large with Blocked Walls and Shade trees. The Home is Equipped with Central Heat & Air, Newer Vinyl Windows, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Solar Tube Lighting, A Renovated Guest Bathroom and a Charming Vintage Master Bathroom. The Detached Garage is accessed from the Long Driveway on the North Side of the house as well as from the Backyard. Gardeners Delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Tenango Road have any available units?
4049 Tenango Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 4049 Tenango Road have?
Some of 4049 Tenango Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Tenango Road currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Tenango Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Tenango Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4049 Tenango Road is pet friendly.
Does 4049 Tenango Road offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Tenango Road offers parking.
Does 4049 Tenango Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Tenango Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Tenango Road have a pool?
No, 4049 Tenango Road does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Tenango Road have accessible units?
No, 4049 Tenango Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Tenango Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 Tenango Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 Tenango Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4049 Tenango Road has units with air conditioning.
