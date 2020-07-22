4049 Tenango Road

Amenities
Excellent Lease Opportunity has arrived! Water and Gardener are Included! Mid-Century charmer on a Tree-Lined, Quiet Street. Amazing yard for a small dog. The Kitchen is Bright with a Garden Window above the Sink. Plantation Shutters throughout. Lot is Large with Blocked Walls and Shade trees. The Home is Equipped with Central Heat & Air, Newer Vinyl Windows, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Solar Tube Lighting, A Renovated Guest Bathroom and a Charming Vintage Master Bathroom. The Detached Garage is accessed from the Long Driveway on the North Side of the house as well as from the Backyard. Gardeners Delight.