Claremont, CA
3321 Duke Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

3321 Duke Avenue

3321 Duke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Duke Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Mountain View

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath country style home located in Claremont. Double door, arch way entrance into a well-lit living room. Ample windows that beam in natural lighting! Tile counter tops in the kitchen, tile flooring and plenty of cabinet/storage space. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample amount of closet space. This home features a spacious backyard, sparking pool and a detached two car garage! Conveniently located near parks, restaurants, and shopping centers and the 10 freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

