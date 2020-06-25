3321 Duke Avenue

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath country style home located in Claremont. Double door, arch way entrance into a well-lit living room. Ample windows that beam in natural lighting! Tile counter tops in the kitchen, tile flooring and plenty of cabinet/storage space. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample amount of closet space. This home features a spacious backyard, sparking pool and a detached two car garage! Conveniently located near parks, restaurants, and shopping centers and the 10 freeway!