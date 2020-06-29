252 Blaisdell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Quiet & tranquil lifestyle; check. Private secluded feel tucked into the end of a cul-de-sac; check. Remodeled & updated home with newer kitchen, bathrooms, flooring & windows; check. Mid-Century Modern charm and feel; check. Huge Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closet; check. Private backyard with deck and sparkling pool; check. Lot location that backs up to the Robert J. Bernard Field Station 85 acre limited access nature preserve; check. LA County location with convenient and easy access to the 210 & 10 freeways; check. Wonderfully close to Claremont?s 7 colleges & universities including Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Claremont Graduate University, & Keck Graduate Institute; check. Easy access to the sophisticated shops, restaurants, museums, & theaters of Claremont; check. Walk to Chaparral Elementary & The Village; check! This one checks all of the boxes for your lifestyle! You Will LOVE Living Here!