Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue

2473 North Bonnie Brae Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2473 North Bonnie Brae Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This impressive north Claremont home is just waiting for someone to move in and enjoy. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms including the master with attached bath. Altogether there are 3 baths with 2 upstairs and one downstairs. There is a formal living room as well as a formal dining room. This home also features a large family room open to the kitchen and with access to the covered patio making it great for entertaining. Upstairs is highlighted by upgraded cherry flooring which leads to all four bedrooms. And, the location could not be better it is close to biking and hiking trails for the outdoor enthusiasts or maybe just a quiet stroll in beautiful natural settings. Whether for the excellent schools or the the quaint village with its shops and restaurants, Claremont is a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have any available units?
2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have?
Some of 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue offers parking.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have a pool?
No, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

