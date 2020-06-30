2473 Bonnie Brae Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This impressive north Claremont home is just waiting for someone to move in and enjoy. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms including the master with attached bath. Altogether there are 3 baths with 2 upstairs and one downstairs. There is a formal living room as well as a formal dining room. This home also features a large family room open to the kitchen and with access to the covered patio making it great for entertaining. Upstairs is highlighted by upgraded cherry flooring which leads to all four bedrooms. And, the location could not be better it is close to biking and hiking trails for the outdoor enthusiasts or maybe just a quiet stroll in beautiful natural settings. Whether for the excellent schools or the the quaint village with its shops and restaurants, Claremont is a great place to live.